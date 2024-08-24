Cleveland Baseball Insider

Cleveland Guardians Remain Process Oriented Through Massive Slump

Stephen Vogt says the Cleveland Guardians need to continue the hitting approach that has worked for them all MLB season.

Apr 8, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor (22) runs after hitting a single during the fourth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports
Nothing has been going the Cleveland Guardians' way over the last few weeks. They've watched their lead in the American League Central dwindle to just two games, and their offense has been nonexistent at times.

Over the last two weeks, the Guardians have a slash line of .189/.271/.320 as a team and

It's been a grind at the plate for the Guardians. No one's going to deny that. However, manager Stephen Vogt doesn't believe they need to take any drastic measures with their approach at this point in the season.

Instead, he thinks the team needs to continue with the process that has worked for them up to this point.

“It’s hard to hit a baseball, and right now, we’ve had a hard time getting stuff going and producing runs,” said Vogt before Cleveland's Friday night matchup with the Texas Rangers.

“That doesn’t mean we need to change our approach. We’ve had a great approach all year. Our guys have been swinging the bats well all year. We’re not going to let one week dictate us changing things. We want to continue with our process because our process has worked.”

Jose Ramirez celebrates with Steven Kwan after a home run
Cleveland didn't find themselves in first place in the AL Central by accident. They started off the season well, thanks to some great game planning. This roster hasn't changed much since Opening Day, either, so that team is still in there somewhere.

Even with the Guardians struggling from the plate at times over the last month, their .701 team OPS on the season is in the middle of the pack in the American League.

Now, Cleveland just needs to get back to what it was doing well in the first few months of the season, when it jumped out to such a large lead in the division.

