Guardians Reporter Says There's 'No Doubt' Prospect Starts Season At Second Base
Cleveland Guardians fans are still trying to wrap their head around the series of trades that sent Andres Gimenez to the Toronto Blue Jays.
One of the biggest questions that needs answering is who will be Cleveland's new second baseman.
Andre Knott, who is the Guardians' sideline reporter for local broadcasts, is convinced that Juan Brito, Cleveland's eighth-ranked prospect, will take over for Gimenez at the Major League level.
"Juan Brito is ready. Brito can only play second or third base. He's not going to play third. There's nothing left for him to do in Columbus ... I think no doubt [he starts the season at second base]."
For what it's worth, MLB Pipeline also predicts Brito's ETA to be 2025 and have his current level at "MLB."
Brito will never play the defense that Cleveland is losing at second base; no one can fill that void except Gimenez himself.
However, the 23-year-old can supply some much-needed offense to the lineup. Brito has hit at every level since making his minor league debut in 2019.
Last season with the Columbus Clippers (Triple-A), Brito hit .256/.365/.443 with an OPS of .808. Those numbers include 21 home runs, 40 doubles, and 84 RBI.
A lot can still happen between now and Opening Day. Perhaps the Guardians agree on another trade that will shake up the organization's middle infield depth even more.
However, as of now, Knott's prediction that Brito will be the Guardians' new second baseman seems like the most likely scenario.