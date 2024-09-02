Cleveland Guardians Reunite With Veteran Left-Handed Pitcher
The Cleveland Guardians have had major struggles in recent weeks as the MLB postseason continues to draw closer. Thankfully, they have started showing some life over the last few games.
Heading into Monday's MLB action, the Guardians have won three out of their last four games. Now, they will need to figure out a way to pick up a few very important wins against the division rival Kansas City Royals starting today.
According to MLB Trade Rumors, Cleveland has made a roster move.
They have agreed to a minor league contract with left-handed veteran relief pitcher Anthony Gose. Of course, this is a reunion for the two parties, as Gose appeared in two games earlier this season with the Guardians.
Gose has appeared in 29 games total throughout his three years with Cleveland. He has compiled a 3-0 record to go along with a 4.34 ERA, a 1.24 WHIP, a 2.2 K/BB ratio, and 29.0 innings pitched in those outings.
He has pitched in 36 games this season at the minor league level. He has compiled a 5-4 record to go along with a 3.46 ERA, a 1.36 WHIP, 55 strikeouts, 25 walks, and 39.0 innings pitched.
There is a chance that this move won't end up making much of an impact. Gose may not even make his way up to the Major League level.
However, he has been solid this season in the minor leagues and could work his way up. He'll at the very least give the Guardians relief pitching depth in case an injury occurs at some point down the stretch.