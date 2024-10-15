Guardians Shake Things Up With ALCS Roster Move
The Cleveland Guardians have made a roster move heading into Game 2 of the ALCS against the New York Yankees, sending down pitcher Alex Cobb and replacing him with fellow starter Ben Lively, via Mandy Bell of MLB.com.
Cobb was removed due to injury.
Cobb started Game 1 versus the Yankees on Monday night and lasted just 2.2 innings, allowing three earned runs on five hits and three walks. He surrendered a solo home run to Juan Soto in the second inning, which opened the floodgates for New York.
The Guardians acquired Cobb from the San Francisco Giants in a trade deadline deal and were hoping that the veteran right-hander would be able to bolster the ailing starting rotation.
Cleveland was taking a risk with Cobb right from the beginning, as he had not pitched since 2023 due to a hip injury that required surgery. He then suffered a shoulder injury as he was preparing for the regular season.
The injuries didn't stop there, however.
Cobb hit the injured list twice with the Guardians, once as a result of a broken fingernail with the other time coming due to a blister.
He made three regular-season starts, going 2-1 with a 2.76 ERA. He then made two playoff starts, getting losses in both of them.
The 37-year-old will be a free agent at the end of 2024, so it will be interesting to see if Cleveland chooses to re-sign him.
Meanwhile, Lively made 29 starts this season, going 13-10 with a 3.81 ERA. He was terrific early on but faded down the stretch, which was why the Guardians left him off the ALDS roster and initially chose to make the same decision for the ALCS.
But now, Cleveland has decided to bring Lively back aboard.
The Guardians are now behind 1-0 to the Yankees in the ALCS and will try to even up the series in Game 2 on Tuesday night.