Guardians Show Historic Plate Discipline In Win Over Yankees
After both teams were tied 3-3 through four innings on Tuesday night, the Cleveland Guardians outscored the New York Yankees 6-2 in the 12th inning en route to a 9-5 series-opening victory.
Cleveland had an abundance of runners reach base in the contest, thanks in large part to remarkable plate discipline.
As a team, the Guardians drew a season-high 14 walks against Yankees pitching, which were the most walks drawn in a game by an American League team this season. These were also tied for the most single-game walks drawn by an MLB team this year, joining the San Diego Padres' 14 walks against the Los Angeles Dodgers back on April 14.
According to Bally Sports Cleveland on X, Cleveland's 14 walks were the franchise's most in a game since September 9, 1979, when the team also drew 14 walks in a 14-10 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.
The Guardians' penultimate walk on Tuesday night proved critical in Cleveland's 12th-inning rally. With one out and the Guardians ahead 5-3, Tyler Freeman, who had entered the game as a pinch runner an inning prior, drew a walk on seven pitches. This loaded the bases for All-Star designated hitter David Fry, who cleared the bases with a three-run triple.
Fry's triple was the first of his MLB career.
Cleveland then added another run in its ensuing at-bat, when right fielder Jhonkensy Noel hit an RBI infield single to give the team a 9-3 advantage.
The Guardians will look to clinch a series win against New York with another victory on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m.