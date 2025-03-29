Guardians Skipper Has No Concerns About Star Closer
The Cleveland Guardians started the 2025 season with a true team win over the Kansas City Royals.
Everybody contributed to the victory, including Ben Lively, Kyle Manzardo, Steven Kwan, and the bullpen.
However, after the game, one of the storylines was whether there should be any worry for Cleveland's closer Emmanuel Clase, who blew a one-run lead in the bottom of the ninth.
Even though Clase didn't close out the game, Stephen Vogt has zero concerns about how he'll perform moving forward.
"I think he gave up a run. Guys are going to give up runs. They jumped his fastball early, got a couple of hits, and were able to get a sac fly. Then, he finished the inning," said Vogt after the game.
"That's the hardest part about being a bullpen guy. When you give up runs, everybody asks what's wrong. When you go do your job, we don't even talk about him. Our bullpen guys are phenomenal. Clase is the best closer in the league, and it's going to continue to go that way."
In 2024, Clase closing out games in four batters or fewer became the norm and expectation, which is why his postseason struggles were so shocking.
However, it's important to remember that he still gave up some runs in a historic regular season.
Clase is going to allow a run or two from time to time. He's still human.
As Vogt said, the Guardians have the best closer in baseball, and Clase has proved that time and time again.
There's no need to overreact tight now.
