Cleveland Guardians Skipper Reveals Major Change In Rookie Slugger
Kyle Manzardo's first stint with the Cleveland Guardians back in May and June was full of promise, but some clear areas of improvment as well.
Since the Guardians recalled the rookie slugger on September 1, Manzardo has looked like a completely different hitter. Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt revealed one big difference he's seen in Manzardo during his second stint with the big league team.
"He just seems more comfortable," said Vogt following Tuesday night's win.
"Like we talked about, the first time up here, he didn't really understand how to prep in the role, or those kinds of things. Then you go to Triple-A, you get to go play every day, but you also think about that first stint and coming back knowing, 'I'm going to have a very similar role as last time.' He's more prepared for it, and he's been swinging the bat really well putting him in the two hole. He's earned it. We're excited about the way Kyle's been playing."
All of this preparation and understanding of his role has clearly been paying off for Manzardo. Since rejoining the team earlier this month, he's hitting .314/.386/.647, including five home runs and eight RBI.
Cleveland's offense started off the season strong, but stalled out a bit following the All-Star Game. Manzardo has done a tremendous job getting this team back on track and could easily be their X-factor in the postseason.
The Guardians want the rookie his primaruly focused on hitting, and we're finally starting to see what impact he can make at a the major league level.