Cleveland Guardians Skipper Reveals Possible Reason for Steven Kwan’s Struggles
Steven Kwan hasn't looked like Steven Kwan for almost a month now.
It didn't seem like too long ago that there was talk about whether or not the Cleveland Guardains' leadoff hitter could hit .400 for the season. At one point in the middle of June, he had hit that mark.
Now, Kwan's average is just below .300 on the season, and he's hitting just .197 after the All-Star Break with a BABIP of .198 as well.
Guardians manager Stephen Vogt discussed Kwan's struggles, revealing what he thinks may be behind them and what he's seeing different from the start of the year.
"For [Kwan], a lot of it is maybe a little bit of timing and pitch selection," said Vogt. "He's getting pitched differently than he has. I think teams aren't just going right after him; they're pitching to him. For any hitter that's going through maybe a llittle bit of a down swing, you're going to try and do more, you're going to try and combat."
Vogt isn't wrong about Kwan being pitched differently. Since the All-Star Break, Cleveland's left fielder has seen much more of a fastball-changeup mix from opposing pitchers and fewer curveballs.
Now that a possible reason for Kwan's struggles has been identified, what's the best way for Kwan to break out of his slump? Vogt believes it's all about patience and not trying to do too much with every pitch.
"Just for [Kwan] to keep being himself. He's one of the best hitters in this league. Still is. I think, for me, it's just getting back to being yourself. Get on time for that fastball and take what the pitcher gives you, which is what he's done all year."
Hopefully for Kwan and Cleveland's offense, this turn around comes before it's too late.