Three Cleveland Guardians prospects that should not make their debut in 2026

The Cleveland Guardians have countless talented prospects in the minor league system.

While many of them are expected to see a bump in chances to make their respective major league debuts in the upcoming campaign, there are a few who need a bit more time to develop and set themselves up for success.

Here are three prospects who could be called up in 2026 that should ultimately NOT be, for different reasons:

1. Angel Genao (SS) - 2025 Assignment: Double-A

Genao has the chance to be an incredibly talented infielder for Cleveland in the near future. However, his major league debut shouldn't come in 2026.

He's currently the No. 3 prospect in the Guardians' pipeline, playing both rookie ball and in Akron for the RubberDucks last season. He slashed .263/.332/.382 for an OPS of .715. He looked sharp, striking out just 58 times and walking 35, keeping a keen eye and choosing his pitches wisely.

He can play pretty much anywhere needed within the infield; shortstop, third base and second base, giving him a lot of avenues to punch his ticket into the lineup. The only issue is that right now, each of those spots is full. Superstar slugger Jose Ramirez has third locked down, while Brayan Rocchio seems to have short or second. If he were to take over the reins of whatever's open, he would push Bazzana's chances of a call-up back two to three years, something Cleveland's front office would definitely not do.

If anything, Genao needs to try and see if he can play in the outfield, an area defensively that Cleveland desperately needs help at. He's only in Double-A, so it wouldn't be that big of a setback in his development.

2. Travis Bazzana (2B) - 2025 Assignment: Double-A/Triple-A

Bazzana's room for a call-up hinges on what happens with Genao. The two are pretty much competing for the lone spot remaining alongside Rocchio. While Bazzana, who's one of the top-ranked prospects in the entire league and No. 1 within the Guardians' organization, is coming off a really impressive 2025 season.

He spent 2024 with the Lake County Captains, being one of the best players on the team in just 27 games. He just had that special flair with the bat at the plate and glove in hand in the field.

The front office took notice and instantly vaulted him up the ranks to the Rubberducks and then the Triple-A Columbus Clippers this past season. He was just as effective, no matter the level, averaging out with a slashing line of .245/.389/.424 for an OPS of .813.

While he doesn't need much more time to develop, 2026 could serve as a solidifying year for just how good he is. The major league roster could also weed out the struggles and give him a better stage to enter on with so many current question marks surrounding the team at Progressive Field.

3. Cooper Ingle (C) - 2025 Assignment: Double-A/Triple-A

Ingle's time in Cleveland is going to be confusing, no matter when he ends up getting the call to the major league roster.

Currently, the major league roster has Bo Naylor, a player who's garnered a lot of praise defensively, as the team's starting catcher. The only downside for Naylor is his offense, an area of his game that's take a dip in the majors. In 2025, he recorded a measly .195 batting average, but showed signs of growth in late September.

With the upcoming campaign being his fifth season of major league ball, he's going to have to start showing a more consistent presence at the plate. If not, Ingle might be able to force his way into playing time.

Over the course of three minor league seasons, Ingle has been efficient at the plate, slashing .281/.407/.442 for an OPS of .849. That's really impressive, especially for someone who seems to be flying under the radar. He's seemingly always able to find a way to get on base or make contact with the ball and put it in play.

If Naylor is to continue struggling at the plate, Ingle could get a call-up this season to take over the reins of the catcher spot. However, the best fit for him is not to serve as a backup or every-few-day catcher, but instead stay in the minors until a spot somewhere in the lineup opens.

And at this time, it doesn't seem like a void is gonna be opened at any point in 2026.