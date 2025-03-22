Cleveland Baseball Insider

Guardians Skipper Shares His Standout Player From Spring Training

Bo Naylor has been one of the Cleveland Guardians' most impressive players during spring training.

Jun 19, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians catcher Bo Naylor (23) celebrates after scoring during the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Spring training is coming to an end, and the Cleveland Guardians will start their 2025 regular season in less than a week.

There have been many storylines and narratives during Cactus League play, but one of the most exciting has been the continued development of Bo Naylor.

There have been times this March that Bo has shown flashes of the top prospect he once was.

In fact, Stephen Vogt even said on Friday that Naylor was one of the players who stuck out the most during spring training.

"If one sticks out, it's Bo Naylor," said Vogt.

"Bo Naylor has had a wonderful winter and a phenomenal spring. He is swinging the bat completely, completely in the right direction. And I've loved the way Bo's gone about business being the leader, helping this pitching staff get ready while continuing to focus on his development both behind the plate and at the plate."

Jun 11, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians catcher Bo Naylor (23) hits a double against the Cincinnati Reds in the third inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Naylor is coming off a rather underwhelming first full MLB season from the plate. He finished the 2024 season with an OPS+ of 73 and struggled with his strikeout rate at times.

However, Vogt clearly sees a different demeanor in him heading into this season.

Bo is currently hitting .205/.271/.432 with an OPS of 703, including three home runs in two doubles in 44 at-bats. Naylor's work behind the scenes as a catcher also can't be understated, given his responsibility of managing a pitching staff.

With the Guardians trading away Bo's brother Josh this offseason, Cleveland desperately needs some pop in their lineup.

Hopefully, Naylor can supply some of that while still being one of the better defensive catchers in the game.

