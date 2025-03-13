Guardians Former Top Prospect Showing Signs Of Breakout Season
It wasn't too long ago that Bo Naylor was one of the Cleveland Guardians' top-ranked prospects and was viewed as one of the promising pieces of their future.
During his Minor League career, Bo showed the potential to be a solid defender with an above-average power bat, a valuable skillset for an MLB catcher.
However, he's yet to consistently show this ability at the big-league level,
MLB catchers have a lot more on their plate than other positions, which Stephen Vogt constantly emphasizes, given his familiarity with the position.
With a few big league seasons under his belt, Bo is finally showing some signs during the Cactus League that he's getting comfortable and could be on the precipice of a breakout season.
Naylor has played in 10 games (28 at-bats) and is hitting .250/.300/.571 with an OPS of .871 so far this spring. The left-handed hitter has three homers.
This is exactly the type of production Cleveland needs from Bo.
He's not the type of hitter to have a .300 batting average or a high contact rate.
The Guardians need Bo to be patient, pick his pitch, and drive it, which is exactly what he's done this spring.
Vogt even commented on Naylor's promising training camp so far on Wednesday afternoon.
Cleveland's skipper pointed out that "Bo's had great at-bats, like we've talked about all spring. Bo had a great winter. [He] really put himself in a good position with his swing, with his approach, and he's swinging the bat really well.
If Naylor can keep putting these quality at-bats together, provide the Guardians with a power threat in the back half of their lineup, and show development behind the plate, there's no reason he can't have a breakout season in 2025.
