Guardians Pitcher Sets New Career-High In Win vs. Astros
Slade Cecconi has been one of the biggest bright spots of the entire Cleveland Guardians season, and the pitcher continues to get better and better with each start.
Cecconi continued his strong season on Wednesday evening with a dominant start in Cleveland's 4-2 win over the Houston Astros.
The right-hander pitched 7.0 innings, allowed two earned runs, issued two walks, and struck out nine batters.
That many punch outs in one start set a new career-high for Cecconi. His previous career-high was eight strikeouts, which he had done on three previous occasions.
Cecconi was working a shutout into the eighth inning, but gave up an RBI double to Mauricio Dubon after walking Taylor Trammell. Cleveland's starter admitted after the game that he was going for the punchout rather than just letting the game come to him.
"I was kicking myself afterwards because I was a little too nitpicky in that Trammell at-bat - the walk," said Cecconi. "In retrospect, I got to just attack him after that. I tried to execute it up and in again and missed in the exact same spot three times in a row."
This comment is an example of the growth Cecconi has made in his short time in Cleveland's organization.
While Cecconi was the one who executed the pitches, both he and Stephen Vogt gave Austin Hedges a shout-out for the incredible game he called behind the plate.
"It'd be hard for someone not to work well with Hedgy. He's so freaking good back there," explained Cecconi.
"The way he thinks about the game of baseball is, I mean, there's three-dimensional thinking, and there's what he's doing. And it's so fun to do."
Vogt said it "might have been one of the best I've seen Hedgey call in a year and a half. The job he does behind the plate doesn't get talked about enough."
It's hard to imagine where this rotation would be without Cecconi.
He's given the team a chance to win every time he's taken the mound this season, and there's not much more the Guardians could ask for.
