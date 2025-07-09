REPORT: Yankees Interested in Potential Trade For Guardians Outfielder
A few weeks ago, the Cleveland Guardians looked like they could be buyers at the MLB trade deadline.
However, a. 10-game losing streak has flipped the script on Cleveland's season, and the organization would be wise to trade off some of their valuable pieces in what looks to be a seller's market.
One player who could draw some interest is Lane Thomas, and Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reported that one team "said to be interested in" Thomas is the New York Yankees.
Thomas' season numbers aren't all that great. He owns a slash line of .160/.246/.272 with an OPS of .518 in 39 games this season.
However, there is a reason for this drop in production. Thomas is currently on the injured list for the third time this season.
His first injury was a wrist bone bruise, which he suffered during Cleveland's home opener. Thomas initially tried playing through the injury, but eventually landed on the IL and missed a full month.
The second injury Thomas has been dealing with is plantar fasciitis in his right foot, which caused him to miss five weeks in May. This is the same injury that forced Thomas to return to the injured list on July 6.
Even though the stats aren't great, Thomas has a solid track record of being a power-hitting outfielder who can demolish left-handed pitching while supplying some speed on the base paths.
Thomas is a free agent after this season, so it would make sense for the Guardians to want to get something in return for him. Time will determine whether the outfielder is actually moved before July 31.
