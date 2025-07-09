Cleveland Guardians Talented Prospect Lands On Injured List
Juan Brito was in contention to crack the Cleveland Guardians' MLB Opening Day roster out of spring training.
However, Cleveland's eighth-ranked prospect has spent more time on the injured list this season than on the field, and Brito is headed right back to the IL following a recent injury.
The organization announced on Tuesday that Brito has been placed on the 7-day injured list with a left hamstring strain.
A trip to the IL isn't too surprising considering Brito visibly injured himself last weekend.
He left the Columbus Clippers' (Triple-A) games on July 4 after clearly feeling some pain while running out a ground ball. Brito ran through first base, but limped and walked gingerly on his way back to the dugout.
Injuries have unfortunately been a theme for Brito during the 2025 season.
He missed two months earlier this season due to a thumb injury that required surgery to heal. He only returned to the Triple-A lineup on June 25.
So far during the minor league season, Brito has played in 31 games and has a .256/.357/.463 slash line including a .821 OPS.
Even though Brito has been on and off the injured list this year, a big league debut isn't out of the question for Brito this season.
The 23-year-old has proven on multiple occasions that he's ready for the big leagues, and the Guardians could use his bat in the lineup.
Once Brito comes off the IL and starts swinging a hot bat, it'll be interesting to see if Cleveland will call him up.
