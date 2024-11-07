Guardians, Cardinals Linked To Major Potential Trade
The Cleveland Guardians will be searching high and low for bats this offseason, and that means perusing the free-agent market while also monitoring potential trades.
The Guardians are a historically frugal organization, so they will likely be aiming for the hitters who will provide them with the most bang-for-your-buck (no, Juan Soto isn't coming).
Quincy Wheeler of Covering the Corner has identified a possible trade target for Cleveland: St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Brendan Donovan.
Wheeler even went as far to label Donovan a "realistic option."
Donovan is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he slashed .278/.342/.417 with 14 home runs, 34 doubles and 73 RBI over 652 plate appearances.
The 27-year-old entered the big leagues in 2022 and immediately flashed his potential, winning a Gold Glove and finishing third in NL Rookie of the Year voting.
Donovan is a walk machine (career 9.4 percent walk rate), which is something that the walk-starved Guardians (23rd in walks in 2024) certainly need.
Not only that, but Donovan is under team control through 2027, making him a very attractive option for Cleveland.
Of course, he wouldn't come cheaply, as the Cardinals would likely require a substantial return given Donovan's production and contract situation.
Luckily, the Guardians have a deep farm system, so they wouldn't be hurting too much if they sent a rather significant package St. Louis' way.
Cleveland needs an outfielder, and while it may cost the front office some decent prospects to acquire Donovan, it at least wouldn't affect the Guardians' bank account too much.