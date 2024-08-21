Guardians Stars Steven Kwan, Tanner Bibee Reflect On Season So Far
The Cleveland Guardians have been one of baseball’s most compelling stories in 2024.
After finishing third in last year's American League Central standings replacing future Hall-of-Fame manager Terry Francona with first-time manager Stephen Vogt, the Guardians have the AL’s best record at 73-52.
On Wednesday, Cleveland’s Steven Kwan and Tanner Bibee joined MLB Network’s “MLB Central” to discuss the team’s season 125 games in.
Kwan described how he believes Guardians fans have enjoyed the team’s play style.
“I think they talk about ‘Guard Ball’ all the time,” Kwan said. “We’ve got the old heads talking about how we play fundamental baseball. They’re just so happy it’s not three-outcome baseball. It’s just fun. They enjoy watching, we enjoy playing it. It just all works out.”
Bibee discussed how it has been transitioning from playing under a veteran manager in Francona to a rookie manager in Vogt.
“I mean, it’s been pretty seamless,” Bibee said. “I feel like all the good things that Tito brought to the table, I think Vogt has taken that. I feel like he’s just a younger version of him. I feel like he kind of gets us.”
The Guardians’ season has not been without adversity, however, as its once nine-game division lead is now down to 3.5 games. But Bibee explained the calm mindset that Vogt has brought to Cleveland.
“Even if we were struggling a little bit, I feel like there was no panic in there,” Bibee said. “He never brought us together for a meeting just because I feel like there’s just a trust that it’s a 162-game season. You’re going to have your ups and downs, and you’ve got to ride the wave and come out the other side in a good way.”