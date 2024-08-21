Cleveland Baseball Insider

Guardians Stars Steven Kwan, Tanner Bibee Reflect On Season So Far

Cleveland owns the best record in the American League through its first 125 games this year.

Logan Potosky

Aug 18, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cleveland Guardians designated hitter Steven Kwan (38) hits a single to break up a no-hitter in the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.
Aug 18, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cleveland Guardians designated hitter Steven Kwan (38) hits a single to break up a no-hitter in the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. / Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
The Cleveland Guardians have been one of baseball’s most compelling stories in 2024.

After finishing third in last year's American League Central standings replacing future Hall-of-Fame manager Terry Francona with first-time manager Stephen Vogt, the Guardians have the AL’s best record at 73-52.

On Wednesday, Cleveland’s Steven Kwan and Tanner Bibee joined MLB Network’s “MLB Central” to discuss the team’s season 125 games in.

Kwan described how he believes Guardians fans have enjoyed the team’s play style.

“I think they talk about ‘Guard Ball’ all the time,” Kwan said. “We’ve got the old heads talking about how we play fundamental baseball. They’re just so happy it’s not three-outcome baseball. It’s just fun. They enjoy watching, we enjoy playing it. It just all works out.”

A baseball player wearing a navy jersey, gray pants, and a navy helmet while swinging a baseball bat.
Bibee discussed how it has been transitioning from playing under a veteran manager in Francona to a rookie manager in Vogt.

“I mean, it’s been pretty seamless,” Bibee said. “I feel like all the good things that Tito brought to the table, I think Vogt has taken that. I feel like he’s just a younger version of him. I feel like he kind of gets us.”

The Guardians’ season has not been without adversity, however, as its once nine-game division lead is now down to 3.5 games. But Bibee explained the calm mindset that Vogt has brought to Cleveland.

“Even if we were struggling a little bit, I feel like there was no panic in there,” Bibee said. “He never brought us together for a meeting just because I feel like there’s just a trust that it’s a 162-game season. You’re going to have your ups and downs, and you’ve got to ride the wave and come out the other side in a good way.”

LOGAN POTOSKY

Logan Potosky is an aspiring play-by-play sports broadcaster who, to date, has called approximately 350+ hours of professional, college, and high school sporting events. He is currently the Play-by-Play Broadcaster for the Lake County Captains, the High-A Affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. He graduated from John Carroll University in May of 2023 with a degree in Communication, with a concentration in Digital Media, and a minor in Entrepreneurship.

