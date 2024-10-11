Guardians Starter Gets Emotional Previewing ALDS Game 5
Matthew Boyd found out just this afternoon that he would be the Cleveland Guardians' starting pitcher in Game 5 of the ALDS. Stephen Vogt said that the team was thinking through a couple of different options to open the game but believed Boyd on the mound gives them their best chance to beat the Detroit Tigers.
Boyd has been one of Cleveland's most consistent pitchers ever since joining the rotation at the beginning of August. He spent the first 80 percent of the season rehabbing from Tommy John surgery and has had a long road back to being a major league player.
Boyd was asked on Friday whether he could ever have imagined starting in two critical games in the ALDS when signing with the Guardians at the end of June. This question hit home for Boyd, and he even got emotional when answering it.
"I mean, just gratitude. Like, you know, all those days - man, you're making me cry. I don't know why. This is ridiculous. I mean, you're in the gym, right, and this is what you dream of, this is what you want, and you go do it, and it's like, yeah, right?" said Boyd, fighting back a few tears.
"I don't know where that came from. But you're excited about it, and that's what you want. Like this is what you dream about. You dream about everything leading up to it."
"I said when I got back, that was a step. When you get to the point like five days ago, it's just another step. Tomorrow is just another step. You know, the script is still being written regardless of what the result is, but it's like that's what you want, and it's the cool part about it."
Watch Boyd's Full Press Conference Here:
This is the type of raw emotion is exactly what you want to see from a pitcher getting ready to take the mound in a win or go home game. You can tell Boyd has worked extremely hard to get back to this point in his career, is confident in who he is as a pitcher, and is ready to leave it all on the mound in a win-or-go-home situation.
Boyd will officially make his second career postseason start on Saturday at 1:08 pm EST (moved up from the original start time), when the Guardians and Tigers start Game 5 of the ALDS.