REPORT: Guardians Asked for Elite Prospect In Potential Steven Kwan Trade
Steven Kwan arguably has the most value of any player mentioned in trade rumors or reports over the last few weeks.
The Cleveland Guardians’ star outfielder is one of the best contact hitters in the sport, is a two-time All-Star, and is on his way to a fourth consecutive Gold Glove, all while being under team control for the next two and a half seasons.
Cleveland’s front office has reportedly been extremely stern on their asking price for Kwan, and part of that asking price was just revealed.
One of the teams reportedly interested in Kwan is the San Diego Padres, and Dennis Lin of The Athletic reported that Cleveland was asking for Leo De Vries in any deal for the Guardians star.
The 18-year-old was the No. 1 prospect in San Diego’s system and the No. 3 overall prospect in baseball.
However, the Padres reportedly used De Vries in a trade package to acquire RHP Mason Miller and LHP J.P. Sears from the Athletics.
This move doesn’t mean that San Diego is entirely out of the running to put together a trade for Kwan, but it does show how much the Guardians value Kwan and how much the team must give up to acquire the superstar outfielder.
Now that we have an idea of what the Guardians are asking for in return for Kwan, it will be interesting to see whether Cleveland does end up moving him before the deadline officially hits, or if they’ll hold on to the 27-year-old.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Everything You Need To Know About Guardians' Newest SP Prospect
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Trade Veteran To Division Rival
MORE: REPORT: Guardians, Cubs Have Been Engaged in Huge Trade Discussions
MORE: Guardians Skipper Gets Honest About Upcoming MLB Trade Deadline
MORE: Cubs Predicted to Swing League-Altering Trade for Guardians Standout