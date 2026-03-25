Cleveland Guardians Offseason Moves That Already Look Smart — and Questionable

The Cleveland Guardians remained fairly quiet throughout the 2026 offseason.

Outside of a handful of bullpen moves ahead of the upcoming season, the front office largely stayed the course, operating under the belief that continuity would help maximize the current roster heading into a new year.

Team officials consistently emphasized the Guardians' overall desire to avoid disrupting the development timelines of the farm system's top prospects, especially with many poised to break out in 2026.

"As we looked at a lot of the external possibilities of external additions, one of the questions we continually have to ask ourselves is, 'whose opportunity does this impede?'" Guardians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said at the Akron RubberDucks' annual Hot Stove Banquet.

But although they stayed relatively put, avoiding the eye-grabbing signings, there were a couple of moves that were promising, and others that were deemed questionable.

Colin Holderman - Questionable

Bringing in a player like Holderman was always going to be a signing that flew under the radar.

He isn't the best arm, but he isn't necessarily a bad one either. He's in this odd middle range of being questionable and raw, needing a bit of hard coaching to try and get him to develop more.

Joining the Guardians this offseason, he's coming off a 2025 campaign where he tossed an average ERA of 5.59 across time in Single-A, Triple-A and the majors. While it was just 19.1 innings of total time on the mound, he was allowing way too many batters to reach base and runs to cross home plate.

Unfortunately, it wasn't like that was just an outlier season, but rather has been a difficult trend for him.

Across his seven total seasons of minor league ball and four of major league action, his career averages hover around the 4.0 ERA mark. As a reliever, that's just not going to cut it.

The hope is that in the navy blue and red, the Guardians' coaching staff can fix him up and mold him into a reliable late-game arm.

If Cleveland can refine his command and place him into a role that better fits his game, the move could still end up paying off.

But after a spring where he tossed a 9.0 ERA across nine innings, he's definitely going to be on a short leash. Fortunately, he still has two options available.

Peyton Pallette - Smart

While it has yet to be seen how Pallette will play in major league action, his spring showing shot his stock through the roof.

Across six innings pitched, he averaged an ERA of 0.00, striking out 11 batters in the process. He gave up just three hits and three walks, for a WHIP of 1.00 and a batting average against of .150.

This type of reliability and efficiency on the mound helped earn him an Opening Day roster spot, something that wasn't necessarily promised for a guy who was picked up in the MLB Rule 5 Draft.

Is Peyton Pallette the X-factor for the Guards bullpen?



"He is an absolutely incredible arm."



- @CadeCracas pic.twitter.com/0ASvEpDulD — The Daily Guards (@DailyGuards) March 24, 2026

The 24-year-old has been slowly working his way through the minor league systems, playing the last three seasons with the Chicago White Sox.

During his time there, he tossed to a 4.20 ERA with a 1.276 WHIP. While his numbers are somewhat similar to what Holderman had done below the big leagues, Pallette still hasn't jumped up to the majors yet.

That alone gives him a bit more promise, especially with him making his debut with a coaching staff and support group like the one he now has in Cleveland.

If he does end up panning out and being one of the go-to arms out of the bullpen for Cleveland by the end of 2026, the front office will look like geniuses, snatching him away from a division rival.

Fortunately, even if both of those players don't end up working out for the Guardians, the front office didn't invest too much in either. They'll be able to cut their losses and act like nothing happened in the process, before then leaning back into the minor league system and calling upon prospects to step up like they have many times before.