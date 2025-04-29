Guardians Star Slammed With Scathing Take Amid Shocking Start
Heading into the 2025 MLB campaign, the Cleveland Guardians' one sure thing in the starting rotation appeared to be Tanner Bibee.
After all, Bibee was brilliant over the first couple of years of his career and was the primary reason why the Guardians' paltry starting pitching didn't keep them out of the playoffs last year.
As a result, some even felt that the right-hander could potentially contend for a Cy Young award this season, and based on how he looked in 2023 and 2024, that didn't seem too farfetched.
However, Bibee has gotten off to a nightmarish start in 2025, pitching to the tune of a 5.19 ERA and 1.462 WHIP over his first five starts. He also lays claim to an alarming 7.26 FIP.
Not surprisingly, Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller has listed Bibee among the biggest busts of the MLB season to date.
"All told, his walk rate is more than double what it was last year, his home run rate is nearly triple what it used to be, and he's only striking out 18 percent of batters faced, compared to 26.3 in 2024," Miller wrote. "That has resulted in a 7.26 FIP that ranks dead-last among the 135 pitchers who have logged at least 20 IP."
Cleveland absolutely needs Bibee to get it together if it wants to have any chance of making a deep playoff run like it did last October. Currently, Logan Allen leads the starting rotation with a 4.21 ERA, which is thoroughly unacceptable for a contending team.
We'll see if Bibee can rediscover his typically filthy stuff soon.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
