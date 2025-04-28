Guardians Pitcher Accepts Outright Assignment After DFA News
Triston McKenzie was once viewed as one of MLB's best up-and-coming pitchers and was a key player in the Cleveland Guardians' ALDS run in 2022.
However, the right-handed pitcher had an injury-filled 2023 season and an underwhelming 2024 campaign and hasn't looked like the same pitcher since.
These struggles ultimately led to McKenzie being designated for assignment by the Cleveland Guardians.
The organization announced on Monday night that McKenzie had cleared waivers and has accepted his outright assignment to join the Columbus Clippers (Triple-A).
But in four games out of the bullpen during the 2025 season, McKenzie posted an 11.15 ERA and a 2.47 WHIP.
In 2024, Sticks recorded a 5.11 ERA with a 1.52 WHIP in 16 starts before being sent to the minors for the remainder of the year.
McKenzie was out of options entering the 2025 season, so it was a make-or-break situation for the former standout pitcher.
With the promise he once showed, there were some questions about whether another team would take a flier on the right-handed pitcher.
Thankfully, the Guardians are still able to keep him in the organization and have a chance to help McKenzie work through his struggles.
The Guardians still have one of baseball's best pitching development departments, and McKenzie still has some encouraging underlying statistics with his fastball velocity.
Hopefully, Cleveland can work with the 28-year-old to be a productive league pitcher again, whether that's in the bullpen or as a starter.
