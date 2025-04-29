Cleveland Guardians Veteran Pitcher Exits Game With Injury
Paul Sewald took the mound in the bottom of the fifth inning, representing the Cleveland Guardians' third pitcher of the night in their series opener against the Minnesota Twins.
However, the veteran didn't make it through the inning, as he exited after 14 pitches with what the team is calling right shoulder inflammation.
Sewald managed to record the first two outs of the inning and even struck out one batter, but something looked very off on his last pitch of the night.
He fired a fastball with a velocity of 90.7 mph but immediately motioned to catcher Bo Naylor to come out to the mound.
Stephen Vogt and Cleveland's athletic trainer quickly followed, and Sewald didn't hesitate as he handed his manager the ball.
This injury couldn't come at a worse time for Cleveland's pitching staff or bullpen.
The Guardians made a roster move before the game started to get a fresh arm in the bullpen, as the reliever core has been heavily taxed over the last few weeks.
Now, the organization could be looking even deeper into their farm system for more depth in the bullpen.
Through Sewald's first 13 appearances this season, he has a 6.55 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP.
Hopefully, this injury won't cause Sewald to go on the injured list. Not only can he pitch in any situation, but the 34-year-old is a solid veteran piece in a still relatively young Guardians bullpen.
