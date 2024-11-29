Guardians Took A Massive Leap Forward In This Critical Area
There's a lot of focus on where the Cleveland Guardians need to improve their current roster. However, it's important to also look back and acknowledge some spots where the team took massive steps forward.
At this time last year, the Guardians' lineup had an apparent weakness: their lack of power and home run hitting.
Cleveland was dead last in baseball following the 2023 season with just 124 home runs. Even when they made the playoffs in 2022, the Guardians had hit just 127 homers, which was second-last in MLB.
However, in 2024, with no major roster additions, the Guardians made a lot of improvement in that department, hitting 185 homers. It wasn't the most in the sport, but that's clear progress, and it finished in the middle of the pack compared to the rest of baseball.
Along with the improvement in home run hitting, the Guardians saw slight boosts in other power statistics as well. Cleveland's .381 slugging percentage in 2023 improved to .395, and their .694 OPS improved to .702.
A few players are responsible for this increase in power. Here are Cleveland's team leaders in home runs with their increase for 2023.
Jose Ramirez: 39 HR (+15)
Josh Naylor: 31 HR (+14)
David Fry: 14 HR (+10)
Steven Kwan: 14 HR (+9)
Bo Naylor: 13 HR (+2)
Jhonkensy Noel: 13 HR (N/A)
There are a few possible explanations for this increase in power.
One could be the natural development of players such as Steven Kwan, David Fry, and Jhonkensy Noel. Another could be the players intentionally looking to swing harder and for power, which was a focus for the team coming out of spring training.
Is this increase in power and home run hitting a sign that Cleveland can address its needs within the organization? Or Will the Guardians look outside via trade or free agency to improve its 2025 roster?