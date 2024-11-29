Cleveland Baseball Insider

Guardians Took A Massive Leap Forward In This Critical Area

The Cleveland Guardians became a solid home run hitting team during the 2024 MLB season.

Tommy Wild

Aug 1, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians designated hitter David Fry (6) celebrates with first baseman Josh Naylor (22) and third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) after hitting a three-run home run as Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman (35) looks on during the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
There's a lot of focus on where the Cleveland Guardians need to improve their current roster. However, it's important to also look back and acknowledge some spots where the team took massive steps forward.

At this time last year, the Guardians' lineup had an apparent weakness: their lack of power and home run hitting.

Cleveland was dead last in baseball following the 2023 season with just 124 home runs. Even when they made the playoffs in 2022, the Guardians had hit just 127 homers, which was second-last in MLB.

However, in 2024, with no major roster additions, the Guardians made a lot of improvement in that department, hitting 185 homers. It wasn't the most in the sport, but that's clear progress, and it finished in the middle of the pack compared to the rest of baseball.

Along with the improvement in home run hitting, the Guardians saw slight boosts in other power statistics as well. Cleveland's .381 slugging percentage in 2023 improved to .395, and their .694 OPS improved to .702.

A few players are responsible for this increase in power. Here are Cleveland's team leaders in home runs with their increase for 2023.

Jose Ramirez: 39 HR (+15)
Josh Naylor: 31 HR (+14)
David Fry: 14 HR (+10)
Steven Kwan: 14 HR (+9)
Bo Naylor: 13 HR (+2)
Jhonkensy Noel: 13 HR (N/A)

Jose Ramirez swings and hits a double
Sep 28, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) hits a double during the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

There are a few possible explanations for this increase in power.

One could be the natural development of players such as Steven Kwan, David Fry, and Jhonkensy Noel. Another could be the players intentionally looking to swing harder and for power, which was a focus for the team coming out of spring training.

Is this increase in power and home run hitting a sign that Cleveland can address its needs within the organization? Or Will the Guardians look outside via trade or free agency to improve its 2025 roster?

Tommy Wild
TOMMY WILD

