Cleveland Guardians' Toughest Offseason Decision Disclosed
The Cleveland Guardians are currently embroiled in a tight ALDS playoff battle with the Detroit Tigers, but it's still never too early to start thinking about the offseason.
The Guardians have never been known to be incredibly active during the hot stove, but they do have a major decision on their hands in the coming months: what to do with starting pitcher Shane Bieber.
As a matter of fact, Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer has listed the Bieber conundrum as the toughest decision Cleveland will face this winter.
"The Guardians and free agency? Yeah, those two things don't tend to go together," Rymer wrote. "And especially not recently, as Cleveland spent only $4.8 million in free agency last winter. Still, you have to wonder if there's a way the Guardians might bring back Bieber."
Bieber made just two starts this season before going down with an elbow injury that would ultimately require Tommy John surgery. That means the right-hander may end up sidelined through the first couple of months of the 2025 campaign.
It also means that rival teams may shy away from handing Bieber a long-term deal in free agency, which could open the door for the Guardians to re-sign him.
When healthy, Bieber is terrific. After all, he boasts a lifetime 3.22 ERA since breaking into the big leagues in 2018 and won the AL Cy Young award during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
However, the 29-year-old has started 16, 31, 21 and two games, respectively, over the last four years due to a myriad of injury issues.
Perhaps Cleveland will be able to re-sign Bieber on a one-year deal with a player option for a second year. But if another club comes along with a lucrative multi-year offer, the Guardians may end up letting the two-time All-Star walk.