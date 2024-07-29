Cleveland Guardians Acquire Nationals' Outfielder Lane Thomas in Key Trade
The Cleveland Guardians have made a trade. Finally, fans can stop wondering whether or not they're going to make a move or not.
After weeks of speculation about what they would do at the trade deadline, the Guardians have made their first move. That move was to acquire outfielder Lane Thomas from the Washington Nationals.
According to a report from MLB insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Cleveland has indeed acquired the veteran outfielder. The 28-year-old outfielder has been mentioned as a possible trade target for the franchise leading up to the deadline.
In exchange for Thomas, the Guardians gave up minor-league prospects Jose Tena, Rafael Ramirez, and Alex Clemmey.
Acquiring Thomas will fill one of the main eneds that the Guardians have had. They have been connected to a trade for an outfielder for weeks now.
During the 2024 MLB season thus far, Thomas has played in 77 games for the Nationals. He has hit eight home runs to go along with 40 RBI. In addition to those numbers, he has slashed .253/.331/.407.
Now, the question becomes, what else will Cleveland do ahead of the deadline? They could still use a starting pitcher. Whether or not they will get one remains to be seen.
Thomas will be an immediate impact player for the Guardians. He will help with outfield depth and could even carve out a starting role with the team.
It will be interesting to see what kind of impact this has on the season for Cleveland.