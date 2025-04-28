Three Guardians Prospects Performing At An Elite Level Right Now
The Cleveland Guardians have an incredibly talented farm system with pitchers and hitters with incredibly high ceilings.
Let's take a loot at three prospects who are currently playing at an elite level to start the 2025 MiLB season.
Parker Messick - SP
Cleveland has built a strong reputation over the last few decades as having one of the best pitching factories in baseball.
The next starter who could become a staple in the Guardians' rotation is LHP Park Messick, Cleveland's 13th-ranked prospect.
So far, in five starts at Triple-A, Messick has a 3.22 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, and an impressive strikeout rate of 28.2 percent.
In his most recent start on Sunday, Messick pitched five innings of scoreless work, issued one hit, and struck out a season-high eight batters.
Depending on how the rest of the season goes for Messick and the big-league roster, it wouldn't be too surprising if the left-hander made his MLB debut at some point in 2025.
Alfonsin Rosario - OF
The Guardians acquired OF Alfonsin Rosario from the Chicago Cubs over the offseason, and the 20-year-old is quickly becoming one of Cleveland's most interesting prospects.
Rosario started the season with the Lake County Captains (High-A) and is currently slashing .302/.362/.603.
The most impressive part of Rosario's early stats has been the power numbers he's posted. The right-handed hitter has an OPS of .965, four doubles, and five home runs in the first 16 games (63 at-bats).
CJ Kayfus - 1B/OF
No matter what level he's playing at, CJ Kayfus continues to crush baseballs, and that's remained the case at the start of the 2025 season.
Through the first 18 games of the Double-A season, Kayfus has a .365/.475/.591 slash line and a 1.066 OPS.
He was even named Eastern League Player of the Week earlier this season.
At 23 years old, MLB Pipeline predicts Kayfus' big-league ETA for 2025. He has to get promoted to Triple-A before making his MLB debut, but that could come sooner rather than later if the slugger keeps these stats up.
