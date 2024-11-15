Cleveland Guardians Unveil Updated Uniforms For 2025 Season
Since their team rebrand starting ahead of the 2022 season, the Cleveland Guardians have had a standard four uniform wardrobe, while adding a City Connect uniform this past season.
Ahead of the 2025 campaign, the Guardians have made some wardrobe changes.
On Friday, the team unveiled updated home, alternate home, road, and alternate road uniforms for the upcoming 2025 season.
All four of these uniforms now have new piping on the collar and sleeves. The white home and gray road uniforms now have a red, navy, red trim, the red alternate home uniform has a navy, white, navy trim, and the navy alternate road uniform has a red, white, red trim.
While the team's hat remain the same for the road, alternate home, and alternate road uniforms, a notable change has been made to the home hat. Instead of the usual navy cap, red diamond "C," and red bill, these colors have now been inverted. For the white home uniform, the Guardians will wear a hat with a red cap, navy diamond "C," and navy bill.
Another notable change made was for the alternate road uniform. Instead of a red script "Cleveland" across the jersey's chest, the jersey now features a large red diamond "C." This hearkens back to Cleveland's jerseys from 1901-1945, which also featured a "C" logo on the chest.
The Guardians' alternate home uniform has a change to its chest as well. Instead of the usual cursive "Guardians" script across the chest, it now features the all-caps "Guardians" wordmark font.
But while Cleveland's home, alternate home, road, and alternate road uniforms have undergone changes, the team's City Connect uniform from last season will remain the same for 2025.