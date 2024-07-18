Cleveland Baseball Insider

Cleveland Guardians Urged To Make Surprising Trade Deadline Move

We know that the Cleveland Guardians have some major needs, but they may also address a surprising area between now and the MLB trade deadline.

Matthew Schmidt

Jun 22, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt (12) takes the ball from starting pitcher Ben Lively (39) during a pitching change in the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 22, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt (12) takes the ball from starting pitcher Ben Lively (39) during a pitching change in the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports / David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Cleveland Guardians have some very glaring issues heading into the July 30 MLB trade deadline, but the bullpen isn't one of them.

The Guardians boast a team bullpen ERA of 2.62, which is the best in baseball. Emmanuel Clase has been absolutely dominant in the closer role. Four of their top five relievers lay claim to WHIPs below 1.00.

However, Zack Meisel of The Athletic thinks that Cleveland could stand to add another reliever before the end of the month.

Why?

Well, Meisel notes that the Guardians' bullpen could be at risk of burning out. Fifteen AL relievers have made at least 43 appearances, and five of them play for Cleveland. He also mentions that Sam Hentges is on the injured list with shoulder inflammation for the second time, and the Guardians don't exactly have much reliever depth in their farm system.

Considering that there are still two-and-a-half months remaining in the regular season, it may certainly benefit Cleveland to add another relief pitcher as an insurance policy.

That doesn't necessarily mean the Guardians have to go for broke trying to acquire someone like Mason Miller or Tanner Scott, but it might not be a bad idea to add another reliable arm. Relievers (aside from the truly elite ones) typically don't cost too much, so it probably wouldn't hurt Cleveland's minor-league system all that much if it acquired one by the deadline.

Plus, the Guardians' starting rotation remains a mess. Cleveland may add another starting pitcher, but just bringing in one arm won't completely solve the problem.

The Guardians are probably going to have to continue using their bullpen quite a bit down the stretch, which means that swinging a deal for another late-inning hurler would behoove the club.

Published
Matthew Schmidt

MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Home/News