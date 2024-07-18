Cleveland Guardians Urged To Make Surprising Trade Deadline Move
The Cleveland Guardians have some very glaring issues heading into the July 30 MLB trade deadline, but the bullpen isn't one of them.
The Guardians boast a team bullpen ERA of 2.62, which is the best in baseball. Emmanuel Clase has been absolutely dominant in the closer role. Four of their top five relievers lay claim to WHIPs below 1.00.
However, Zack Meisel of The Athletic thinks that Cleveland could stand to add another reliever before the end of the month.
Why?
Well, Meisel notes that the Guardians' bullpen could be at risk of burning out. Fifteen AL relievers have made at least 43 appearances, and five of them play for Cleveland. He also mentions that Sam Hentges is on the injured list with shoulder inflammation for the second time, and the Guardians don't exactly have much reliever depth in their farm system.
Considering that there are still two-and-a-half months remaining in the regular season, it may certainly benefit Cleveland to add another relief pitcher as an insurance policy.
That doesn't necessarily mean the Guardians have to go for broke trying to acquire someone like Mason Miller or Tanner Scott, but it might not be a bad idea to add another reliable arm. Relievers (aside from the truly elite ones) typically don't cost too much, so it probably wouldn't hurt Cleveland's minor-league system all that much if it acquired one by the deadline.
Plus, the Guardians' starting rotation remains a mess. Cleveland may add another starting pitcher, but just bringing in one arm won't completely solve the problem.
The Guardians are probably going to have to continue using their bullpen quite a bit down the stretch, which means that swinging a deal for another late-inning hurler would behoove the club.