Cleveland Guardians Urged To Pursue Trade For Two-Time All-Star Outfielder
The Cleveland Guardians are absolutely in need of some outfield help, as both Tyler Freeman and Will Brennan each lay claim to a sub-.700 OPS. Could they pursue New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte before the July 30 MLB trade deadline?
Joel Sherman of The New York Post proposes the idea and even suggests that the Guardians ask the Mets to pick up all or most of the remainder of his contract.
Marte's deal runs through the end of next season. He is slated to earn $20.8 million in both 2024 and 2025, which would be a rather significant number for a Cleveland squad that tends to watch its payroll pretty carefully.
Plus, Marte is far from the same player he was several years ago when he signed that contract.
That being said, the 35-year-old has seen a bit of a resurgence this season, as he is slashing .280/.332/.419 with seven home runs and 28 RBI over 257 plate appearances.
While those aren't exactly eye-popping numbers, they are certainly a step up from last year, when he registered a .625 OPS with just five homers in an injury-shortened campaign.
The biggest issue with Marte is that his defense has fallen off a cliff. The two-time Gold Glover currently owns a minus-19.1 UZR/150 to go along with minus-10 DRS, putting him among the worst defensive outfielders in baseball.
It's certainly strange to say that in reference to Marte, who was once known as a defensive stalwart. However, in each of his first three seasons in New York, Marte has been miserable defensively, which will absolutely diminish his value on the trade market.
That's why the Mets may actually prefer to pick up some of his salary in order to increase their potential return. New York certainly stands a better chance of fetching a passable package in exchange for Marte if it ensures that the receiving team is not on the hook for the $42 million left on his deal.
Based on his production this season, Marte would definitely represent an offensive upgrade over either one of Freeman or Brennan, so even given his defensive deficiencies in this late stage of his career, he might be someone the Guardians would be wise to pursue if the price is right.