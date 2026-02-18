Why the Cleveland Guardians Believe "Sky's the Limit" For Catcher Bo Naylor in 2026

The Cleveland Guardians put all their eggs in one basket.

Following an illustrious minor league career that built up hype around his name, Bo Naylor swiftly jumped into the majors for the first time back in 2022. While he looked really raw, he earned a legitimate, permanent spot on the roster back in 2023 and has since been the team's starting catcher.

But in 2025, the persona of Naylor and how good many have dreamed he could be started to dim. He posted a career low in batting average and struggled to be consistent at the plate.

Manager Stephen Vogt hasn't lost his faith, though, as in a spring training press conference, he seemed confident that Naylor would begin trending in the right direction. He also highlighted the offseason work the 25-year-old put in.

"He's had a phenomenal offseason. He's ready to go," Vogt said. "He's made some good adjustments with his swing path. He's looked great in his live batting practice."

He continued with his expectations for Naylor heading into the 2026 campaign.

" I think the sky's the limit for Bo [Naylor] this year, and I think he's going to pick up right where he left off," Vogt said.

" I think the sky's the limit for Bo this year, and I think he's going to pick up right where he left off."



After an incredible September for Bo Naylor, #Guardians manager Stephen Vogt hopes for a breakout year from the catcher#GuardsBall @WEWS pic.twitter.com/RMSUAc69If — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) February 17, 2026

In September, Naylor was one of the best players on the team. He had finally found a rhythm at the plate and was one of the key reasons why the Guardians were able to march back from 15.5 games to take first place in the American League Central.

During that run, he put up averages of .290 from the plate with an OPS of .872, adding on three home runs, 16 home runs and a staggering 13 stolen bases. Not only did he have the power back in his game, but he also showed glimpses of speed on the base paths. He finished the year with better percentages as well, coming in at career-high marks in walk rate at 11.4% and barrel rate of 9.5%.

Now, in spring training, the hope is that he can continue putting up marks like these.

What Signs of Growth Are Needed For Naylor?

The offensive upside for Naylor hasn't ever been a question, it's been consistency.

If he can start to show more reliability and one to two hits a game in spring training, that's the first piece of the puzzle for what the Guardians are going to need to regain trust that they won't have to start a new search for a catcher soon.

Pitch recognition and handling velocity will be another top priority. At times, Naylor has found himself behind in counts and chasing pitches. When he's stayed disciplined and worked into deeper counts, he's become much more of a nuisance for opposing pitchers.

Another important step will be maintaining those adjustments that Vogt mentioned. At times, players will fall back into old ways and lose the improvements they made, but Naylor will have to make a cognitive effort to keep stepping in the right direction.

Outside of his batting, there are very few things that need to change, but not very drastically.

Defensively, he will need to grow into a leader. While he is still young, the Guardians are beginning to introduce more young arms to the starting rotation and into the bullpen, meaning Naylor, as the everyday catcher, will have to help ease them into the major league game and help them build confidence.

Finding his voice will be a major thing moving forward for the team. That may be something that comes, though, as he gains confidence at the plate and becomes a more reliable contributor.

Spring training won't determine everything, but it'll be a good way for Naylor to get his feet underneath himself and start showing early signs of a strong 2026.