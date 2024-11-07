Cleveland Guardians Veteran Makes Bold Claim About Bo Naylor
Bo Naylor was a top-ranked prospect in the Cleveland Guardians organization when he was drafted in the 29th overall pick in the MLB Draft.
Fans were clamoring for the front office to promote him at the beginning of the 2023 season, and that call-up finally happened. Bo was finally the team's primary backstop during the 2024 season.
Naylor is getting more experience with every game he plays at the big league level. Veteran catcher Austin Hedges made the bold claim that all of this development will lead to Bo having a breakout 2025 season.
"Bo got his first year of coming into the year as the guy. Starting catcher for the whole season. Deep playoff run. He learned so much this year, so now all of that stuff he learned, he's going to use into next season," said Hedges.
"If I can just help with that throughout this offseason to prepare him for that, I think we're talking about a serious breakout year for Bo Naylor."
Bo had some good moments with the Guardians last season, but there were also some very clear areas that he needs to improve in as well.
Naylor was inconsistent at best on offense last season, finishing with a slash line of .211/.288/.388 with an expected batting average of .198.
Despite some poorly timed miscues in this last postseason, Bo has always been an effective defense catcher. As Hedges alludes to, if he's going to take the next step during the 2025 season, it'll have to come with his production and output at the plate.