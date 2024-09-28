Guardians Get Record Setting Fan Support During Regular Season
The regular season is coming to an end, but the Cleveland Guardians, after winning the American League Central, are lucky to be participating in the 2024 MLB Playoffs this year.
As we wrap up the 162-game season, the organization made a point to thank the fan base for the support they've shown the team all season.
For the first time since 2017, the Guardians welcomed over 2,000,000 fans to Progressive Field. Let's not forget that that was the same season Cleveland drew plenty of fan interest because of their record-setting 22-game winning streak.
In addition, the Guardians had 14 sellout games this season, the most in a single season since 2001.
Maybe it's a coincidence, maybe it's not, but the Guardians also have the best home record (50-29) in the American League and trail the Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies for the best overall record in baseball.
Guardians fans have provided a spark for the team all season, and they'll be crucial in Cleveland having home-field advantage in the playoffs.
A lot has happened since Cleveland had this big of a crowd show up at Progressive Field. Some of those include a worldwide pandemic, trading away their franchise cornerstone, Franciso Lindor, and changing their name from Indians to Guardians (which some fans were not happy about at the time).
This just goes to show the level of fan interest rookie manager Stephen Vogt and his team have received since day one. Progressive Field is once again going to be the place to be this October.