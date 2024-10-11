Could Tigers’ Star Kerry Carpenter Miss ALDS Game 5 vs. Cleveland With Injury?
Cleveland Guardians fans have become very familiar with Kerry Carpenter through the first four games of the ALDS. The Detroit Tigers star was the hero in Game 2 when he hit the game-winning, three-run home run off the best closer in baseball, Emmanuel Clase.
However, the Tigers star might not be available in Game 5 because he is dealing with a hamstring injury that he suffered in Game 4.
A.J. Hinch spoke to the media on Friday and revealed that he wants Carpenter to get a day of treatment before they can officially determine whether he can play on Saturday.
If the Tigers lose arguably their best hitter in a win-or-go-home situation, it would be a huge blow. Carpenter also has a career .902 OPS against the Guardians in his two-year career, so he's very familiar with this Cleveland pitching staff.
Carptenter is hitting .250 with a .732 OPS, including one homer and three RBI in the postseason so far. He was an elite hitter against righties during the regular season, which is what most of Cleveland's bullpen is made up of.
While losing Carpenter for Game 5 could be catastrophic for Detroit, it would be even more costly if they had to replace him on the roster. If Carpenter has to be replaced on the roster for Saturday, and if the Tigers win, he would not be eligible to play in the ALCS against the New York Yankees.
We'll have to wait and see what happens as we get closer to the first pitch. However, Detroit is facing elimination. If Carpenter doesn't play, that will only justify just how serious of an injury he's facing.