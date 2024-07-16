Did Josh Naylor Just Foreshadow Guardians Trade For Star Pitcher?
Everyone knows the Cleveland Guardians are in desperate need of starting pitching, and first baseman Josh Naylor may have just dropped a hint on a potential trade target for the club ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
While speaking with Gabb Gouby of FanDuel at the All-Star Game, Naylor said he is having a good time building a rapport with the other American League players and specifically mentioned Chicago White Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet.
Not only that, but Naylor winked when discussing the hurler.
See for yourself.
Crochet's name has been thrown around as a possible target for the Guardians, although it has generally been deemed unrealistic due to the probable exorbitant asking price from the White Sox (especially considering that the two teams are AL Central rivals).
Crochet has been dominant this season, going 6-6 with a 3.02 ERA. He leads the majors with 150 strikeouts and has allowed just 79 hits over 107.1 innings of work. The righty boasts an AL-best 2.36 FIP and also owns a minuscule 0.950 WHIP.
The 25-year-old had been a reliever prior to this year and originally hit the big leagues back in 2020.
Crochet doesn't come without some baggage, though, as he underwent Tommy John surgery in April 2022.
Cleveland's starting rotation has been an unmitigated disaster this season, as it began 2024 by losing ace Shane Bieber to a season-ending injury. It has also sent both Triston McKenzie and Logan Allen down to the minor leagues.
The Guardians will almost certainly be in the market for starting pitching between now and July 30. If they can land Crochet, it would dramatically increase their chances of winning a World Series.