Emmanuel Clase Inches Closer To Incredible Cleveland Guardians Franchise History
Emmanuel Clase is getting ready to etch his name in Cleveland Guardians franchise history books after recording his 39th save of the season on Wednesday afternoon. Clase shut down the heart of the Kansas City Royals lineup in the ninth inning which clinched a win for the Guardians.
However, the outcome of this appearance has some major ramifications on Cleveland's all-time leaderboard. Clase is now tied with Cody Allen for the most saves in club history, with 150.
It's been said once, and now it'll be said again: It's amazing how quickly Clase has risen up the leaderboard. He was acquired by Cleveland following the 2019 season, missed all of 2020 due to a suspension, and has only truly been the Guardians' go-to closer since 2022, with James Karinchak in the mix in 2021.
It took Allen eight full years with Cleveland to become the team's closer and rack up that many saves, while Clase has done so in just 300.2 innings and 306 games.
Guardians manager Stephen Vogt was asked about this accomplishment following Wednesday's game, and he focused on just how dominant Clase has been all year.
"He's one of the best in the game, if not the best," said Vogt. "I think he's the best, but I'm a little biased. Just the attitude with which he takes the ball every night ... it doesn't matter when we give this gut the ball. He goes out and pitches to the best of his ability every time."
Considering Clase's pure dominance and usage this season, he could overtake Allen for the sole leader sometime this weekend. Perhaps even on Friday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates.