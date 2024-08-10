First Impressions From Alex Cobb's Debut With Cleveland Guardians
The Cleveland Guardians are relying on Alex Cobb to be a key contributor for them down the stretch. The organization acquired the 37-year-old from the San Fransico Giant at last week’s deadline. However, he hadn’t appeared in a major league game this season due to rehab from hip surgery last offseason.
Cobb made his Guardians and season debut on Friday night in the second half of Cleveland’s doubleheader with the Minnesota Twins. He pitched 4.2 innings, gave up nine hits, gave up four earned runs, struck out a batter, and walked one batter.
At face value, Cobb’s stuff didn’t look too bad despite what the final box score does say. His splitter had solid movement and continued to get better as the game went on. He ended up getting three whiffs against Twins hitters with that pitch, too.
Cobb also had solid command, with 61 percent of his pitches logging for strikes. Yes, he did give up numerous hits and had an average exit velocity of 94.0 mph, but many of those were ground balls, which Cleveland’s defense took care of.
Watching Cobb get better as the start went on was certainly encouraging, considering this is still just his first major league action this season.
The biggest mistake of the game was a 3-0 sinker that Cobb threw right down the middle of the plate to Matt Wallner, which he crushed for a three-run home run. That pitch ended Cobb’s night.
However, with two outs and two runners on, Stephen Vogt probably left his starter out one batter two long when looking back on it.
At the end of the day, the Guardians needed to get a proven major league starter who could anchor this rotation as they make their playoff push over the final two months of the season. Cobb may not be the pitcher he was in his prime, but he showed in this limited appearance that he could be the pitcher they traded for.