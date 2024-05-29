Former Guardians Outfielder Signs Minor League Contract With Braves
When the Cleveland Guardians promoted outfield prospect Johnathan Rodríguez from Triple-A Columbus back on May 20, the team also completed a corresponding transaction.
Cleveland also designated Ramón Laureano for assignment, and he was eventually released five days later.
Now, the veteran outfielder has found a new home.
On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves confirmed that the 29-year-old has signed a Minor League contract with the team, and has been assigned to the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers.
Laureano played in 31 games for the Guardians this season, hitting just .143 with 10 hits, three doubles, one home run, four RBI, seven walks, 32 strikeouts, three stolen bases, and a .494 OPS. These numbers were a decline from the showing he had for Cleveland a season ago.
This is not Laureano’s first time being designated for assignment, as the Oakland Athletics DFA’d the veteran outfielder in early August of last year. After the Guardians claimed him off waivers just two days later, he played 41 games to finish the 2023 season with Cleveland. Laureano put up promising numbers at the plate for the Guardians, hitting .243 with 33 hits, eight doubles, one triple, three home runs, 14 RBI, 16 walks, four stolen bases, and a .724 OPS.
He then fared well for Cleveland during the team’s spring training the following February and March. In 18 games, Laureano hit .250 with 13 hits, five doubles, one home run, eight RBI, seven walks, three stolen bases, and a .743 OPS.
While the Guardians lose Laureano’s veteran presence, they now have the opportunity to give prospects such as Rodríguez and Kyle Manzardo more chances to face MLB pitching.