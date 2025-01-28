Former GM Claims Top Prospect Is Exactly What Guardians Lineup Needs
Heading into the offseason, it was clear that the Cleveland Guardians needed to improve the offensive production of their outfield.
However, the front office has yet to sign a veteran or trade for an outside bat to fill this void. Maybe that's because the front office has a few other tricks up its sleeve.
This could involve Cleveland's second overall prospect, Chase DeLauter.
Dan O'Dowd, former general manager of the Colorado Rockies, recently claimed on MLB Network that DeLauter is exactly the type of hitter the Guardians need in the middle of their lineup.
"He's a physical specimen on the field. He's an exceptional athlete. He moves well in the box. It's a unique setup. It's a different type of setup, offensively, but he's got really, really good pitch recognition skills, which leads to good swing decisions, and he's a hitter. He's got tremendous power, but he was a hitter before power," said O'Dowd.
"He profiles in right field. He runs well. If this guy is healthy, this is the exact type of middle-of-the-lineup bat the Guardians have been clamoring for to play right field."
DeLauter has the potential to be among the best hitters on the Guardians and in Major League baseball. However, as O'Dowd mentions, the biggest question is whether he can stay healthy. DeLauter is well aware of this concern.
The 23-year-old put together a solid offensive season across three levels. He finished his 2024 Minor League season with a .261/.341/.500 slash line, including eight home runs and a .841 OPS.
However, he only played 39 games because of a broken foot and toe injury.
If DeLauter remains healthy during Spring Training, he could very well be making his big league debut with the Guardians in the first few months of the 2025 season, if not sooner.