Former Guardians infielder lifts Toronto into decisive Game 7
The Toronto Blue Jays season was on the line heading into Sunday's Game 6 of the American League Championship Series against the Seattle Mariners.
Toronto secured a much-needed victory, winning 6-2, which forces a Game 7 on Monday night. The Blue Jays couldn't have gotten the victory without a few former Cleveland Guardians leading the way.
Former Guardians infielder Ernie Clement has been red hot this postseason, recording a .333 batting average and a .860 OPS.
Clement carried on with his successful streak on Sunday, notching up two hits — a double and a triple — and scoring two runs.
Toronto would not be in the position it is without Clement's play this season, and manager John Schneider is happy to see the young infielder performing well this fall.
“I think Ernie Clement has kind of made everyone aware of how good he is,” Schneider said on Oct.8, via MLB.com's Kennedi Landry. “Ernie had an unbelievable first postseason series for a guy that has been through it a little bit. I think he kind of epitomizes what we are in terms of how we play. So I'm thrilled for him.”
The Blue Jays also have several former Guardians on their roster, including outfielder Myles Straw, second baseman Andrés Giménez and starting pitcher Shane Bieber.
Giménez didn't do much at the plate on Sunday, finishing 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. Although Straw didn't start the game, he came in for defensive purposes later on.
Bieber is gearing up to pitch in one of the most crucial games of his career this Monday. The Blue Jays have officially announced that Bieber will take the mound in Game 7, facing off against Seattle Mariners pitcher George Kirby.
Bieber likely never expected to start a winner-take-all game to advance to the World Series this season after recovering from Tommy John surgery for most of the year.
In April 2024, Bieber underwent Tommy John surgery, which sidelined him from playing in MLB games until August 2025. Bieber signed a two-year deal worth $26 million with Cleveland in the offseason, including a player option for 2026.
Cleveland likely thought Bieber would pitch for it this season, but with the team not in a great position to make the playoffs at the July trading deadline, it decided to move him to Toronto.
Now Bieber gets a chance to send the Blue Jays to their first World Series since 1993 if he can put together a quality outing on Monday night.