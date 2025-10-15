Four Cleveland Guardians players nominated as Gold Glove Award finalists
The Cleveland Guardians did the unthinkable this season when they erased a 15.5 game deficit in the American League Central Division to host a Wild Card series at Progressive Field.
Unfortunately, the Detroit Tigers defeated the Guardians in three games. Despite that loss, the Guardians have four players up to bring home some hardware from this season.
Jose Ramirez, Steven Kwan, Daniel Schneemann and Carlos Santana have all been nominated as Gold Glove Award finalists, the Guardians announced on Wednesday morning.
Ramirez has been a staple at third base for the Guardians over the years. But he has never won a Gold Glove despite being named a finalist several times, including last season. In 2024, Ramirez did take home the Silver Slugger Award.
While it seems like either Aaron Judge and Cal Raleigh are going to run away with the American League MVP honors, Ramirez taking home his first Gold Glove Award would certainly give him a compelling case.
Arguably the most obvious Gold Glove nomination is Kwan. He has won the award three times – 2022, 2023 and 2024. Kwan’s three straight Gold Glove Awards make him the first Cleveland baseball player since Kenny Lofton to take it home for that many consecutive seasons. A fourth would be another feather in Kwan’s cap, as one of the best defensive left fielders in baseball.
Santana could not make it to the finish line this season with the Guardians, as the team released him in August due to his lack of production at the dish. The veteran’s release allowed young players like Kyle Manzardo and C.J. Kayfus to man first base, and the defensive production certainly dipped after Santana was released.
The longtime Cleveland first baseman won his first Gold Glove Award last year with the Minnesota Twins. Upon his release from the Guardians this season, he signed with the Chicago Cubs.
Utility infielder Daniel Schneemann is the last Cleveland player to be nominated for the Gold Glove Award. Schneemann was not an every day player for the Guardians – as Gabriel Arias and Brayan Rocchio manned second base and shortstop for most of the season.
But when Schneemann received his opportunities, he was one of the best infielders in baseball and he received some much warranted respect by getting nominated for this award.
MLB’s Gold Glove Awards are typically announced in early November.
With four Guardians receiving nominations, it’s probable that Cleveland will have at least one player take home the award again.