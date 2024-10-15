Four Guardians Named 2024 Rawlings Gold Glove Award Finalists
In the field, the Cleveland Guardians have had many stellar defenders over the past few years.
Cleveland has had multiple Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners each of the last two seasons, and four of the last five.
After Rawlings announced its 2024 Gold Glove Award finalists on Tuesday, this trend has a chance to continue.
Andrés Giménez, Steven Kwan, José Ramírez, and Brayan Rocchio have all been named American League Gold Glove Award finalists. Below is look at their defensive performances this season.
Andrés Giménez, Second Base
After becoming the second player in Cleveland franchise history to win a Platinum Glove Award last year, Giménez seeks his third consecutive Gold Glove Award.
Per FanGraphs, he led MLB with 60 double plays turned, while leading qualified MLB second basemen in: assists (396), double plays turned (60), defensive runs saved (20), outs above average (19, tied), and fielding run value (14, tied).
Joining Giménez as AL second base finalists are Nicky Lopez (Chicago White Sox) and Marcus Semien (Texas Rangers).
Steven Kwan, Left Field
After winning back-to-back Gold Glove Awards to begin his MLB career, Kwan seeks his third in a row.
Per FanGraphs, despite missing nearly a month due to injury, he still led qualified MLB left fielders in double plays started (three), defensive runs saved (nine), and fielding run value (six), while leading qualified AL left fielders in assists (nine) and outs above average (three, tied).
Joining Kwan as AL left field finalists are Colton Cowser (Baltimore Orioles) and Alex Verdugo (New York Yankees).
José Ramírez, Third Base
Ramírez has been named a Gold Glove Award finalist for the fourth consecutive year and sixth time in his career, and seeks his first career win.
Per FanGraphs, the six-time All-Star led MLB third basemen with five double plays finished and had just nine errors this season, which were the fewest among qualified AL third basemen. He also second among qualified AL third basemen in: assists (207), double plays started (20), fielding percentage (.971), double plays (18, tied), and defensive runs saved (six, tied).
Joining Ramírez as AL third base finalists are Alex Bregman (Houston Astros) and Ernie Clement (Toronto Blue Jays).
Brayan Rocchio, Shortstop
Following his first full MLB season, Rocchio has been named a Gold Glove Award finalist for the first time. He seeks to become the first Cleveland shortstop to win a Gold Glove Award since Francisco Lindor in 2019.
Per FanGraphs, he ranked second among qualified AL shortstops in defensive runs saved (10), fewest errors (12), and fielding percentage (.974, tied). He also ranked third in double plays turned (36), outs above average (six), and fielding run value (four, tied).
Joining Rocchio as AL shortstop finalists are Anthony Volpe (New York Yankees) and Bobby Witt Jr. (Kansas City Royals).
The 2024 Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners will be announced on Sunday, November 3 at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN.