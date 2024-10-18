Guardians' Clutch Home Runs Make MLB Postseason History In ALCS Game 3
In Game 3 of the 2024 ALCS versus the New York Yankees on Thursday night, the Cleveland Guardians were one out away from trailing 3-0 in the best-of-seven series.
But a pair of clutch home runs changed the game, and ultimately gave Cleveland its first win of the set.
With two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, pinch hitter Jhonkensy Noel faced Yankees closer Luke Weaver, who entered the contest allowing just three hits and one run in six appearances this postseason.
And Noel, also known as "Big Christmas," delivered the biggest swing of his young career, as his two-run home run to left field tied the game at 5-5. With this homer, the 23-year-old rookie did something achieved just one other time in over a century.
Per Stathead, Noel hit the second pinch-hit, two-out, game-tying home run in the ninth inning-or-later of an MLB postseason game since at least 1903. Jim Leyritz also hit a pinch-hit, two-out, two-run shot for the San Diego Padres in the bottom of the ninth inning during Game 2 of the 1998 NLDS against the Houston Astros.
One inning later, David Fry secured the Guardians' comeback victory with a walk-off, two-out, two-run home run to left center field. This home run also cemented a spot in MLB postseason history.
According to Luke Potosky on X, this homer made Cleveland the second team since at least 1923 with multiple two-out home runs in the ninth inning-or-later of a playoff game, joining the Yankees in Game 4 of the 2001 World Series versus the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The Guardians now look to even the series at 2-2 on Friday night with a victory over New York in Game 4 of the 2024 ALCS, with first pitch set for 8:08 p.m.