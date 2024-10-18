David Fry, Jhonkensy Noel Save Guardians Season In ALCS Game 3 Win Over Yankees
The Cleveland Guardians just don't quit! They take Game 4 of the ALCS, 7-5, after two stunning home runs.
At one point late in the game, it looked like the Guardians were going to lose 3-0 in their series against the New York Yankees, thanks to back-to-back, go-ahead home runs from Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton off Emmanuel Clase.
Progressive Field was stunned and silent. But it was the calm before the storm of what was about to happen. Jhonkensy Noel and David Fry had something to say about New York's lead and saved the Guardians' season in two swings.
Noel stepped into the box as a pinch hitter in the bottom of the ninth inning and annihilated a pitch from Luke Weaver for a two-run home run to tie the game at five. This took the game into the 10th inning and set up David Fry's electric walk-off home run.
What made both of these moments so special was the adversity Cleveland faced earlier in the game.
After leading for four innings, Cleveland took a 3-1 lead into the top of the eighth inning and still had two of their best relievers ready and waiting in the bullpen.
Hunter Gaddis entered the game to face the Yankees' nine, one, and two hitters. The right-hander quickly got Austin Wells and Gleybor Torres out but ran into trouble against one of baseball's best hitters.
After walking Juan Soto, Stephen Vogt decided to take out Gaddis, go to his bullpen, and bring in Emmanuel Clase to face Judge.
Clase had the AL MVP frontrunner on the ropes, but Judge hit a two-run line-drive homer to tie the game at 3-3. Before anyone at Progressive Field could catch their breath and react to what they had just witnessed, Giancarlo Stanton hit a ball to dead center, which carried over the wall, giving the Yankees a 4-3 lead. New York added on an insurance run in the top of the ninth inning thanks to an Alex Verdugo sacrifice fly.
It certainly felt like the Guardians were out of opportunities, but they call it "Guards Ball" for a reason. This team creates more chances for themselves and they did that on Thursday night.
Vogt has said all postseason that his team plays better when facing adversity. They proved that in Game 3 and 4 of the ALDS and again here in Game 3 of the ALCS. This series is far from over, but it does feel that momentum is shifting in Cleveland's favor heading into Game 4.