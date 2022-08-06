Saturday afternoon the Cleveland Guardians announced they have designated RF/DH Franmil Reyes for assignment. Reyes had just been optioned to Triple-A Columbus a few days ago prior to this announcement.

Reyes came to the team in part of a three-team deal in 2019 that included the Padres and Reds. The club sent Trevor Bauer to the Reds in return for Yasiel Puig and acquired Reyes, Logan Allen, and Victor Nova from the Padres -- who received Taylor Trammell from the Reds in return.

Reyes had 194 plate appearances for the club in the 2019 season and hit 10 home runs with a .468 slug and .772 OPS. Following the shortened 2020 season, Reyes came back in 2021 with limited play after an early injury thwarted his season.

He finished slashing .254/.324/.846 in 466 plate appearances. In the 115 games he played, he hit 30 home runs, 18 doubles, and two triples.

When 2022 rolled around, Reyes had struggled at the plate but still showed glimpses of the player the Guardians had seen before. But ultimately, owned a .350 slug and .603 OPS through 70 games and 280 plate appearance -- with nine home runs.

This season, he had 14 walks to 104 strike outs. According to Baseball Savant, his strikeout rate sits at 37.1% and his hard hit rate, which was in the top 2% of the league in 2019 at 51.0%, has now dropped to 47.2%.

If Reyes clears waivers, the club could retain him in some fashion, but there's no longer a spot left for him on the 40-man.

With today's transactions, the club also announced that they have released Bobby Bradley, called RHP Jake Jewell up from Triple-A, and optioned Hunter Gaddis, who made his MLB debut last night, to relieve some space on the active roster.

In light of the transactions, it was also announced that Aaron Civale will start for the Guardians on Wednesday in Detroit. Civale has been working his way back to the club after dealing with a finger injury.

The 54-52 Guardians now sit two games back of the division. Cal Quantrill is tonight's starting pitcher as they continue their four-game series with the Astros.

