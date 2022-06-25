The Guardians have lost their last two games and are looking to turn it around Saturday.

The Guardians came up short Friday night during their series-opener with the Boston Red Sox to start off the 11-game home stand. The Sox came to town sporting a 39-31 record and the Guardians had just rattled off a 7-2 road trip to open up at 36-29.

Cal Quantrill was on the mound for the Guardians and surrendered two runs through five innings with five hits, two walks, and four strikeouts.

The Guardians had 11 hits to the Sox's 12, but couldn't get the timely hits when opportunities were presented both early and late in the game.

Terry Francona had the lineup set so Steven Kwan was once again in the leadoff spot and he continued to stay on the ball with a 2-for-5 night. Amed Rosario and Franmil Reyes also had two hits each.

Josh Naylor, José Ramírez and Myles Straw each had one knock on the evening. And, Andrés Giménez, who has had a breakout year with the Guardians, had three hits including a home run.

One of the best plays of the night, maybe even the entire year, came from Oscar Gonzalez. In the fifth with one out and runners on second and third, Gonzalez made a running catch in right and fired a missile home for the run-saving double play.

The Guardians had tied the game up 2-2 in the fourth, but after Sam Hentges held the Sox off in the sixth, Bryan Shaw walked the eight-hitter and gave up a home run to Christian Arroyo, the nine-hitter, to give up the lead and make it 4-2 in the seventh.

J.D. Martinez would single with two outs before Tito went to the bullpen. Anthony Gose would replace Shaw and Alex Verdugo immediately doubled, making it a 5-3 ballgame.

Yohan Ramirez, who was called up and already sent back down as of today, pitched in two innings and allowed one run on three hits with a walk and punch out.

While the team has now lost its last two, they went into the night having won 17 of their last 22 and seven straight series. This stretch will be the one that will really test the young club with two remaining with the Red Sox, five in four days with the Twins, and then a weekend series with the Yankees.

With Shane Bieber (3-3, 3.00) on the mound today you are looking for the Guardians to get a win against Toledo-native Josh Winckowski (2-1, 3.68), who made his MLB debut this year.

