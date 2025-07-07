Guardians' Emmanuel Clase Listed As Potential Fit For NL East Contender
After losing 10 consecutive games, the mindset of the Cleveland Guardians heading into the trade deadline is gradually shifting from being potential buyers to now sellers.
USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported on Sunday that Emmanuel Clase, Lane Thomas and Carlos Santana are all trade candidates for the Guardians heading into the deadline. And with how important the bullpen can be during the postseason, it would make sense for contenders to call Cleveland for their star closer.
With such a prized-possession in the Guardians' bullpen, Yahoo! Sports Russell Dorsey listed Clase a potential trade target for the current NL East leaders, the Philadelphia Phillies.
The current situation in the Phillies’ bullpen isn’t great," Dorsey wrote. "Left-hander Jose Alvarado was suspended for PEDs, and the Jordan Romano experiment has not worked out. While the recent iteration of the Phillies has not been a team to have an assigned closer, now might be the time to adjust that philosophy and get one. The Phillies have been in the postseason enough in recent years to know that bullpens win in October, and if they hope to make this season count, high-leverage arms should be at the top of their July shopping list.
As a former highly-touted prospect, Cleveland acquired Clase in the deal that sent former ace Corey Kluber to the Texas Rangers. Throughout his time with the organization, the 27-year-old flamethrower has been a focal point of the Guardians' bullpen, tallying 175 saves over four-and-a-half years with the ball club. In 2024, Clase had his best season as a major league closer, as he posted a 0.61 ERA while recording 47 saves on 50 oppertunities.
Depending on how well Cleveland does up to the trade deadline, the star right-handed pitcher could easily be a viable trade option in order to acquire key prospects for the future. The Phillies' minor league system includes multiple highly-rated outfielders, such as Justin Crawford, Dante Nori and Gabriel Rincones Jr.
