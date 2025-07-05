Cleveland Baseball Insider

Cleveland Guardians Shake Up Bullpen In Recent Roster Moves

The Cleveland Guardians activated Paul Sewald off the injured list before their matchup against the Detroit Tigers.

Apr 8, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Paul Sewald (34) throws a pitch during the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Guardians have been busy on the transaction front over the last few days, and the front office made a series of moves ahead of their matchup against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday afternoon.

Paul Sewald Activated From Injured List

Paul Sewald is set to return to the mound after missing the last two months with a right shoulder strain. The Guardians activated the veteran off the 15-day injured list on Saturday ahead of their matchup against the Tigers.

Sewald has been on a rehab assignment over the last week and a half, appearing at both Double-A and Triple-A. In total, he's thrown 4.0 innings, given up four hits, allowed two runs, struck out five batters, and issued no walks.

The 35-year-old has had a rough season to date, posting an ERA of 6.17 and a 1.29 WHIP in 14 appearances.

Hopefully, now that Sewald is healthy, he'll be able to find some more consistency on the mound.

Doug Nikhazy (65) throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers
Mar 11, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Doug Nikhazy (65) throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Doug Nikhazy Optioned To Triple-A

To make room for Sewald on the MLB roster, the Guardians optioned Doug Nikhazy to Triple-A.

Nikhazy was called up for the Guardians on Thursday and most recently appeared in Friday night's loss to the Tigers. The left-hander pitched 1.0 scoreless inning, striking out two batters along the way.

The 25-year-old still has the potential to be a solid depth piece for the Guardians, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him back up with the big league team again if they need another long reliever or starter.

