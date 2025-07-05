Cleveland Baseball Insider

Cleveland Guardians Land Melancholic MLB Trade Deadline Prediction

The Cleveland Guardians have landed a very somber prediction ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

Matthew Schmidt

Jun 27, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) sits in the dugout in the eighth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
What a difference a year makes. At this time last season, the Cleveland Guardians looked like World Series contenders, and fans were hoping they would go out and land a couple of pieces at the MLB trade deadline to put themselves over the top. In 2025? Well, it's a very different story.

The Guardians have slumped to 40-46 on the season, having lost eight straight games to fall further and further in the American League Wild Card standings.

Last year, Cleveland ended up winning the AL Central, but this time around, the Guardians are so far behind the Detroit Tigers that you would need a telescope to see them.

As a result, many are wondering what exactly Cleveland will do before July 31. Is it possible the Guardians will buy in an attempt to wiggle their way back into a Wild Card spot? Or will they start jettisoning some players to recoup some prospects? Well, Gabb Goudy of the Carlos Baerga Show doesn't think either thing will happen.

"I don't see them making any large moves or trades or anything crazy," Goudy said.

It doesn't get much more depressing than that.

Things just have not gone according to plan for Cleveland this season. The Guardians were hoping that their strong bullpen and an improved starting rotation would allow them to replicate their 2024 success, if not build upon it. But things have unraveled.

Cleveland's lineup has been maddeningly inconsistent, the pitching staff has not progressed like the team hoped and even the bullpen has not been quite as good as last year.

Heck, Shane Bieber has yet to even make a start, and now, Luis Ortiz is in the middle of a gambling investigation.

If anything, the Guardians probably should sell in the coming weeks, as they definitely have some players that could interest contending teams.

Published
Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

