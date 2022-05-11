Guardians dropped Tuesday night's game on the South Side to the White Sox with a final score of 4-1.

After the heroics of Josh Naylor on Monday night, the Guardians returned to Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday for another round with their divisional opponent.

The game had been seemingly quiet with not much action from either team besides a few hits here and there, but things started to pick up in the fifth.

Up until then, Cal Quantrill had a nice outing going and allowed four hits through four innings and kept the White Sox off the board. But with two down in the fifth, Josh Harrison doubled to left, and Tim Anderson came through for his club with an RBI single to put the Sox on the board 1-0.

When the club took the field in the sixth, a couple of foul ball fielding errors led to trouble. Louis Robert singled to center with one down, and Quantrill struck out Yasmani Grandal for the second out.

While Naylor did drop a pop up in foul territory over at first prior to the second out, José Ramírez had an opportunity to get Gavin Sheets out on the same type of play near third to end the inning.

As in baseball, any errors is an opportunity, and Sheets took full advantage of the blunder. He hit a two-run shot to right to give the Sox a 3-1 lead.

You knew with Lucas Giolito on the mound it was going to be a tough go at the plate, and the Guardians had four hits leading up to the seventh inning. But, Naylor, who as we know is hitting like crazy, homered to right with one out to cut the lead 3-1.

Quantril returned in the seventh and did allow another run to score to make it 4-1. His final line on the day was 6.1 innings, 10 hits, four runs, three strikeouts, and no walks.

The club looked to have some life again in the ninth when Franmil Reyes worked a two-out walk, and Amed Rosario delivered his third hit of the night. Andrés Giménez then found himself in a foot race to first with José Abreu who slipped on his way to the bag as he fielded the hit.

Giménez dove head first into the bag, and was called safe, which would've given the Guardians bases loaded with two down. But, the Sox challenged the play, and the call was overturned to end the game, giving them their first win against Cleveland this season with a final score of 4-1.

The Guardians did have seven hits on the night including Naylor's 2-for-3 outing and Rosario's 3-for-4, respectfully. Ramírez and Owen Miller had the other two hits.

The club will wrap up the three-game series on Wednesday at 2:10 P.M. with Aaron Civale (1-2, 9.45) on the bump for the Guardians and Vince Velasquez (2-2, 3.97) for the Sox.

