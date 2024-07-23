Guardians Fans Will Love This Massive Trade Deadline Update
The MLB trade deadline is just a week away, and it's becoming more and more clear that the Cleveland Guardians need to make some moves.
The All-Star break certainly didn't so the sliding Guardians any favors, as they lost two out of three to the San Diego Padres in their first series out of the hiatus and then dropped the opener of a four-game set against the Detroit Tigers on Monday night.
Cleveland has scored a grand total of three runs in three straight losses, further highlighting the club's need for more bats (in addition to its dire need for starting pitching).
But not to fear: Zack Meisel of The Athletic is predicting the Guardians to make "multiple trades" between now and July 30.
Meisel adds that "conversations are fluid" and that the front office is well aware that the team needs some upgrades.
Cleveland could aim to make moves in every area. That even includes acquiring bullpen help, as the Guardians' bullpen has been taxed due to their starting pitchers being unable to consistently go deep into games.
Cleveland's once massice lead in the AL Central has shrunk to just four games, and there is still plenty of baseball left to play.
The Guardians have gone just 8-14 over their last 22 games, and since their scintillating 36-17 start, they have gone a pedestrian 23-23.
So, really, Cleveland has been playing .500 ball for a month-and-a-half now. That doesn't exactly bode well for its World Series chances.
That being said, the Guardians are still just one game behind the Baltimore Orioles for the American League's best record, so a couple of tweaks here and there could end up making a colossal difference for Cleveland moving forward.
Of course, that will require the Guardians' front office to get aggressive and make some big moves, something Cleveland is not accustomed to doing.